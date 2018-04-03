Ohio's largest meth bust: 140 pounds of methamphetamine seized from warehouse

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 5:47AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 1:38PM CDT expiring April 3 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson, Union

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 1:38PM CDT expiring April 3 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Trigg, Webster

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 1:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 12:20PM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Hancock, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Trimble

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 12:19PM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson, Union

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 12:17PM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 13 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 10:26AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:21PM CDT in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:18AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:17AM CDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 10:00AM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 10:00AM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 9:53AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 9:53AM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 5:47AM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 8:52PM CDT expiring April 7 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 8:52PM CDT expiring April 6 at 3:00AM CDT in effect for: McLean, Webster

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 12:04PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:04PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 8:35PM CDT expiring April 3 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued March 30 at 12:08PM CDT expiring April 3 at 3:06PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale