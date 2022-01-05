Watch
Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, ,2022 at the age of 112. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jan 05, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The oldest World War II veteran in the United States has died at the age of 112.

Lawrence N. Brooks died Wednesday in New Orleans.

Brooks was known for his good-natured sense of humor, positivity and kindness.

He often said the secret to living a long life was “serving God and being nice to people.”

Brooks was born on Sept. 12, 1909, in Norwood, Louisiana, and was drafted into the Army in 1940.

Brooks was assigned the Pacific theater. According to the New Orleans Advocate, Books served in a unit that built bridges, roads and airstrips for planes.

The publication says Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday in September 2021. He reportedly was greeted by a drive-by celebration that was hosted by the National World War II Museum.

Brooks was believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. at his time of death.

