Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

According to a post on her official Facebook page, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California" Monday morning.

Newton-John has been public about her battle with breast cancer. However, a cause of death has not been revealed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, said. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The family is asking for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in place of flowers.