Paralyzed Colorado man uses microchip to drive

A Colorado man is back behind the wheel thanks to a microchip in his brain.

Saldana Zuniga was involved in a horrific car crash nine years ago.

He lost mobility below his waist and was unable to drive.

Now, thanks to the help of a neurosurgeon, Zuniga can get back behind the wheel. The way it works is that the microchip communicates to a computer in the car through a specialized helmet.

The hope is now to expand on the technology, which took the team about a year to finish.

“We can use this potentially for driving an electric wheelchair, a golf cart, control a robotic arm," Dr. Scott Fauci said. "Once we develop that science, that science can be used for all types of systems.”