Parents of Katie Meyer, who died by suicide, file wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

Lyndsay Radnedge/AP
In a photo provided by Stanford Athletics, Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer shakes hands with teammates before a game against Cal State Northridge on Aug. 26, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, had died. She was 22. The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major. (Lyndsay Radnedge/Stanford Athletics via AP)
Posted at 9:18 AM, Nov 25, 2022
The parents of Katie Meyer, a star goalkeeper at Stanford, are suing the university following their daughter's death.

Meyer died by suicide in February.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit claims the university sent Meyer a disciplinary notice on the night of her death that her parents allege contained "threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.'"

Meyer was facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a player on her soccer team, ESPN reported.

A spokesperson for Stanford told several media outlets that the university is not responsible for Meyers death.

"While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading," the spokesperson reportedly said.

Meyer was a team captain and a member of the 2019 College Cup all-tournament team. She helped lead the Cardinal to a national championship in 2019 by making two critical saves in a penalty shootout, allowing Stanford to defeat North Carolina.

Meyer, a senior, was majoring in international relations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
