'Parks and Recreation' cast members clap back at NRA for using a Leslie Knope GIF on Twitter

Alex Hider
9:36 AM, Feb 22, 2018
PASADENA, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Amy Poehler, actor Adam Scott, actor Nick Offerman, and actor Aziz Ansari talk with reporters at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day on April 26, 2010 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

"Parks and Recreation" has been off the air for nearly four years, but that didn't stop the show from becoming a political lightning rod on Wednesday evening.

The show's creator and some cast members were appalled that the National Rifle Association used a GIF of Leslie Knope, the show's main character, in a tweet thanking spokeswoman Dana Loesch for defending gun rights at a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday

".@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members," the tweet read alongside a GIF of Amy Poehler's character saying "thank you."

 

 

Less than an hour later, show creator Michael Schur responded.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda," Schur tweeted (Schur goes by the moniker "Ken Tremendous" on Twitter). 

Schur also provided a statement from Poehler, who isn't on Twitter.

"Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said **** off?" Schur's tweet read.

Nick Offerman, who played gun-loving Libertarian Ron Swanson on "Parks and Rec," also went off on the NRA.

".@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat ****. 🇺🇸" Offerman tweeted.

Finally, Adam Scott — who played Ben Wyatt, Leslie Knope's husband on the show — tweeted "Hey @nra please stay the **** away from Leslie Knope. "

The NRA's tweet remained live as of Thursday morning. 

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

