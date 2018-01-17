Pedestrian strikes autonomous vehicle at San Francisco crosswalk

SAN FRANCISCO (KGTV) - A General Motors Cruise AV was struck by a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Mission District, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reported Wednesday.

The Cruise AV was stopped in self-driving mode during the crash January 2 at Valencia and 16th St., the DMV reported.

A pedestrian ran against a “do not walk” symbol, shouting, and struck the left side of the vehicle’s rear bumper and hatch with his entire body.

The pedestrian was not injured but the Cruise AV had damage to its right rear light.

Manufacturers are required to report any incidents to the DMV within 10 days during the autonomous vehicle testing phase.

As of Jan. 11, the DMV had received 53 reports of crashes.