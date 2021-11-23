Pennsylvania officer returns to New Jersey to thank healthcare workers who saved his life

A Pennsylvania officer made a special trip back to New Jersey to thank those who saved his life.

Manchester Township officer Antonio Ellis told CBS Philly that he's grateful to be alive.

Last March, he contracted a severe case of COVID-19.

He was one of the first at cooper university health care to get the ECMO treatment.

It is a life-support system for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The 43-year-old was unconscious for 30 days, spent 45 days in the ICU and went into cardiac arrest three times.

It took him weeks of physical therapy to relearn basic skills, including speaking, walking and brushing his teeth.

Ellis returned to full active duty in March.