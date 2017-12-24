Pennsylvania woman receives $284 billion electric bill

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 12:08PM CST expiring December 27 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 12:05PM CST expiring December 25 at 12:05PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 11:45AM CST expiring December 25 at 8:30AM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 10:51AM CST expiring December 25 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 10:00AM CST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bourbon, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Woodford

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 9:36AM CST expiring December 28 at 9:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 9:32AM CST expiring December 25 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 9:32AM CST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 9:32AM CST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 9:18AM CST expiring December 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 9:08AM CST expiring December 24 at 2:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 8:55AM CST expiring December 27 at 2:15AM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 8:55AM CST expiring December 27 at 9:59PM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued December 24 at 8:52AM CST expiring December 26 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 8:49AM CST expiring December 25 at 8:47PM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 8:44AM CST expiring December 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 7:26AM CST expiring December 25 at 1:08AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Advisory issued December 24 at 2:53AM CST expiring December 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued December 23 at 11:22PM CST expiring December 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued December 23 at 8:50PM CST expiring December 24 at 12:32PM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued December 23 at 8:37PM CST expiring December 25 at 1:51AM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Flood Warning issued December 23 at 8:25PM CST expiring December 25 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued December 23 at 7:35PM CST expiring December 28 at 9:36AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued December 23 at 7:35PM CST expiring December 28 at 9:36AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued December 22 at 7:46PM CST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Madison

Flood Warning issued December 22 at 7:46PM CST expiring December 25 at 1:42PM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby