PETA releases Catholic-targeted billboards in Milwaukee ahead of Lent

MILWAUKEE - PETA is reaching out to Catholics and other Lent observers with billboards urging them to go vegan for the celebration.

The ads, reading "I'm me, not meat. Go vegan for Lent," will be placed in three locations around Milwaukee including bus shelters and billboards in the Third Ward and on Oakland and Appleton Avenues.

"PETA's billboards will encourage observers of Lent to show compassion for themselves and all God's creatures by giving up the cruel act of eating animals and switching to healthy and humane vegan meals," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a news release.

Milwaukee was a top choice for PETA when deciding where to place the ads as it is tied with Phoenix and San Francisco for having the fifth-highest Catholic population in the country.

PETA offers vegan meal plans as well as a free vegan starter kit for people who pledge to give up eating animals for Lent.

If you want to learn more about the pledge, click here.

For more information about PETA visit their website here.