Pilot killed during air race in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash that killed one person at the Reno Air Races.

According to the Reno Air Racing Association, the pilot was killed during the Jet Gold Race.

The jet was reportedly on its third lap when it crashed.

The NTSB said the crash involved an Aero Vodochody L-29 aircraft. No other jets were involved.

The name of the pilot has not been released. The Washoe County Sheriff said the name would be released following notification of next-of-kin.

This is not the first tragedy at the air races. According to CNN, 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a plane veered out of control at the National Championship Air Races in 2011.