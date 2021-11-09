Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet victim's parents

items.[0].image.alt
Themba Hadebe/AP
FILE - Photographers take photos of Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius as he appears at a bail hearing for the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Feb 20, 2013. Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents as part of the parole procedure. A parole hearing for Pistorius was scheduled for last month and then canceled, partly because a meeting between Pistorius and Steenkamp's parents, Barry and June, had not been arranged, lawyers for both parties told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
Oscar Pistorius
Posted at 7:33 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 20:33:45-05

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eight years after Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend, the Olympic runner up for parole.

However, he must first meet with her parents, which is part of the parole procedure.

A parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius was scheduled for last month and then canceled.

The cancelation was partly because a meeting between Pistorius and the parents of Reeva Steenkamp was not arranged.

Steenkamp's family is open to a meeting with Pistorius as part of the restorative justice process, according to the BBC.

"June (Reeva's mother) has always said that she has forgiven Oscar, however that doesn't mean that he mustn't pay for what he has done... Barry (Reeva's father) battles with that a bit, but that is something he will have to voice at the appropriate time," Tania Koen, attorney for the Steenkamp's, told the BBC.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 for shooting Steenkamp. Pistorius claimed he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap