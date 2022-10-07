Pit bulls euthanized after killing young children, injuring mother

Two young children are dead and their mother is recovering at a hospital in Tennessee following an attack by two pit bulls.

The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a home north of Memphis.

The children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Their mother was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she is reportedly stable.

The sheriff's office said the pit bulls were euthanized.

An investigation is underway to determine what prompted the pit bulls to attack the family.

Dogbite.org, a nonprofit that tracks dog bites in the U.S., reports that there have been around 40 fatal dog attacks in 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children are most at risk of dog bites. The CDC states that nearly 1 in 5 people who are bitten by a dog require medical attention.