Plane carrying Donald Trump made emergency weekend landing after GOP donor speech

A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing over the weekend after the aircraft experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump was en route to Palm Beach, Fla, returning to his Mar-a-Lago estate after making a speech at a GOP donor retreat in New Orleans hosted by the Republican National Committee, Politico reported, citing two sources familiar with the incident.

The private jet was reportedly in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes when the pilot made a call to turn the plane around and return to New Orleans airport. Audio communications between the pilot and air traffic control reportedly showed the landing was considered "emergency in nature." According to Politico, another source familiar with the matter denied that claim saying that the word "emergency" was not used.

As CNBC reported, the RNC was able to obtain another plane for Trump from a donor and he returned home to Mar-a-Lago on that aircraft.

Trump said during the speech in New Orleans that he is strongly considering another run for the White House in 2024.