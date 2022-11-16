Police: 2 people stabbed, including a child, in unprovoked attack at Los Angeles Target

A security officer at a Target store in Los Angeles shot and killed a man who police said stabbed two individuals inside the store.

One of the victims is reportedly 7 years old.

Police said the man, who may have been experiencing homelessness, approached the boy and told him that he was going to stab and kill him.

"He repeated that more than once," said Los Angles Police Department Chief Michel Moore. "The young child attempted to flee and leave, ignore him and move away when the suspect, without any further provocation, suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back."

After stabbing the child, Moore said the man encountered a woman he "brutally" stabbed in the chest.

Moore said a security officer tried to de-escalate the situation by showing his baton. However, he reportedly pulled out his gun and fired when the suspect approached him with the knife.

"We believe the suspect that was involved in this armed himself by taking a kitchen knife that is in the retail area of the store that is typically for sale at the store along with other kitchenware," Moore said.

Both victims needed surgery to treat their stab wounds. They were both reportedly listed in critical condition.