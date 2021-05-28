Police in Florida offering $67,500 reward for alleged shooter of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance

The Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday that they are offering a $67,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people

or person responsible for the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance, who was gunned down at his own birthday party last month.

According to the police, LaFrance was shot and killed on April 24 in Miami, Florida.

During a joint press conference with police, LaFrance's mother Terrissa Barron said Elijah's last words were mommy, adding that the family "can't sleep at night, can't eat" and that their "life basically stopped April 24," ABC News reported.

Last month, police said in a statement that Elijah and a woman were both shot at a house that the family had rented to celebrate a birthday.

CBS News reported that the family was cleaning up the front yard after the party. Elijah was standing in the doorway when an unknown shooter or shooters opened fire. Over 60 shots rang out.

Police said Elijah was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was injured, but survived, ABC News reported.