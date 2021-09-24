Police in London arrest man in connection to death of 28-year-old teacher

Police in London say they have arrested a man connected to the death of a 28-year-old school teacher who was found dead in a park last week.

According to the Associated Press, police said they arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

His name was not released, and he has not been charged, the AP reported.

Police said in a statement that Sabina Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

A member of the public found her body the following day.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have so far come forward and spoken to us but we believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help," said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity in a news release. "If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behavior in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us."

Police said the results of a post-mortem examination conducted Monday were inconclusive.

On Friday, police released a video and images of another man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.