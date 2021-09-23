Watch
Police in London investigating after teacher murdered in park

AP
This is an undated photo provided by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 of Sabina Nessa. British police investigating the killing of a 28-year-old woman in London say they are probing whether she was attacked by a stranger. It's a case that sparked new concerns for the safety of women walking the capital’s streets. Police called for information over the murder of a primary school teacher Sabina Nessa on Sept.17 in southeast London. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park on her way to meet a friend at the pub. The case came just a few months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the violence against women as a national “epidemic.” (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Posted at 6:32 PM, Sep 23, 2021
Police in London are investigating after a 28-year-old school teacher was murdered, likely by a stranger, while she walked to meet up with a friend.

According to the Associated Press, Metropolitan Police said Sabina Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

The AP reported that a public member found Nessa’s body in the park almost 24 hours after someone killed her.

Police did arrest a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, but he was released depending on further investigation, the AP reported.

According to the AP, results were inconclusive on a post-mortem examination on Monday.

