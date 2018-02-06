Ohio toddler wandered outside while father slept, died after being found unresponsive in the cold

AKRON, Ohio - A 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive on the front porch of an Akron home Friday afternoon got outside while her father slept, according to police.

It happened at a home on the 1300 block of Doty Drive on the city's southeast side

The girl's mother frantically called 911 around 3:30 p.m., screaming that her daughter was freezing outside on the porch.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the mother left the 2-year-old with the girl's father while she took her 4-year-old son and left the house.

The mother was gone from the house for about two hours and the father, who works a night shift job, fell asleep. While the father was asleep, the 2-year-old wandered outside and was found by her mother when she returned home, according to detectives.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office suspects the girl died from hypothermia. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.