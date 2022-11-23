Police looking into whether one of slain University of Idaho students had a stalker

One of the four University of Idaho students killed in an attack at an off-campus house reportedly claimed she had a stalker.

However, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said during a press conference on Wednesday that they have not been able to corroborate claims that Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker.

"We have followed up looking at time frames and areas of town, but we aren't done looking into that information," Lanier said.

Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed on Nov. 13.

Authorities said all four of the victims were stabbed in their sleep. They previously said they believe the attack was targeted, but they refuse to disclose how they came to that conclusion.

"You're gonna have to trust us on that at this point because we're not going to release why we think that," Lanier said

Earlier this week, authorities said two roommates were asleep during the attack and were not injured. Police do not believe the roommates were involved in the attack.

The murder weapon has not been located and no suspects have been identified.

Lanier asked students to be vigilant on campus and while out in the community.

