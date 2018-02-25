Police: Man breaks in to Long Island home, claims to be a cop

Cloudy
A man was arrested after he broke into a Long Island home posing as a Nassau County police officer Friday evening.
Robert White, 48, forced his way into the victim’s second floor bedroom apartment around 6:30 p.m., police said.
When he entered the apartment, he told the victim, 21, he was an officer and was there to collect rent money. He threatened the victim would be arrested if he did not comply, authorities said.
The victim handed White an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
White was later taken into custody and was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and criminal impersonation.