Police: Michigan man douses wife with flammable substance, sets her on fire in assault

HOLLY, Mich. - Police in Holly, Michigan said they are investigating after a man reportedly doused his wife with a flammable substance and set her on fire.

Police say the domestic assault happened at a mobile home park on Grande Hall Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday night.

Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit reported the incident was at the Holly Village Mobile Home Park.

Police sources said the victim is 50 years old. The woman was reportedly able to escape by jumping out of a window of the mobile home.

She's currently being treated for burns and lacerations at a nearby hospital.

The man was arrested and is currently being held in the Oakland County Jail.