Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 1:38PM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, DeKalb, Giles, Jackson, Lawrence, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson, Wilson

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 12:38PM CDT expiring March 30 at 10:48AM CDT in effect for: Warren

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 12:26PM CDT expiring March 30 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 12:00PM CDT expiring March 30 at 11:58PM CDT in effect for: Franklin

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:51AM CDT expiring April 2 at 2:50PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring March 30 at 3:41PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:36AM CDT expiring April 2 at 2:33PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 10:50AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Breathitt, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Wolfe

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 10:11AM CDT expiring April 2 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:59AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:55AM CDT expiring April 3 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:55AM CDT expiring April 1 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 9:48AM CDT expiring April 2 at 9:42AM CDT in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:44AM CDT expiring April 3 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 9:27AM CDT expiring March 30 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:20AM CDT expiring March 30 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:00AM CDT expiring April 2 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:00AM CDT expiring April 2 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 7:18AM CDT expiring April 1 at 10:42PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 7:13AM CDT expiring April 2 at 12:11AM CDT in effect for: Lee

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 2:47AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 1:49AM CDT expiring March 29 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington, Woodford

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 12:58AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Watch issued March 29 at 12:58AM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, DeKalb, Giles, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 9:40PM CDT expiring March 31 at 2:36AM CDT in effect for: Franklin

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:59PM CDT expiring March 29 at 8:58PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 10:00AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Breathitt, Johnson, Magoffin

Areal Flood Watch issued March 28 at 10:00AM CDT expiring March 30 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Wolfe