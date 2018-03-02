PD: 2 shot at Central Michigan University; suspect on the loose
Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University. Michigan State Police say two people have been shot. Their conditions are not known at this time.
CMU sent an automated phone call to all students and faculty with a message saying police are responding to shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall.
Police are searching for one suspect who fled on foot. Students on campus are instructed to take shelter, said Lt. Cameron Wassman of the Central Michigan Police Department.
UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018
URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018
Central Michigan has more than 20,000 students enrolled and is located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.