Police responding to shooting at high school in Arlington, Texas

Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:43:49-04

Police in Arlington, Texas, say they are responding to a shooting at a local high school.

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is currently on lockdown, according to KXAS-TV, KTVT-TV and KDFW-TV.

"We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified," the Arlington Police Department tweeted.

Aerial images from local media outlets show a large police presence outside the school, though officials have confirmed few details about the incident.

Police later said students at the high school would be bused to the nearby Center for Performing Arts, and that parents could meet up with their children there.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

