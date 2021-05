'Multiple' fatalities and injuries following mass shooting in San Jose

Police in San Jose, California on Wednesday responded to a shooting near a local light rail maintenance yard that the Santa Clara County Sheriff's (SCSO) Office says has left multiple people dead and injured.

The number of casualties from the incident remains unclear.

The shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St. at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintenance rail yard.

For our media partners, the staging are will be in the parking lot of the S/E corner of Hedding St and San Pedro St near the District Attorney’s Office.



More updates as they become available. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

Just after 8 a.m. local time, the SCSO tweeted that the shooter was "down."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted Wednesday morning that "several" people were treated following the shooting. He added that the VTA railyard had been evacuated.

The VTA tweeted Wednesday morning that service to the system would not be disrupted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

UPDATE****

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021