Police: Suspect in deadly Atlanta shooting in custody

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 2.14.01 PM.png
WGCL/CNN Newswire<br/>
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 16:38:19-04

The person police believe carried out a shooting in Midtown Atlanta is in custody.

Three people were shot Monday afternoon. One of the victims died, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Two of the people were found in one location. The other victim was found down the street, police said.

It's unclear whether the people were targeted or if the shooting was random.

Midtown Atlanta is a busy area of the city, which includes residential and commercial spaces.

