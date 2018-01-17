Police: Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

Police reported Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead Tuesday in a Pullman, Washington apartment, according to ESPN.

Police reported Hilinski, 21, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and a suicide note and rifle were found next to him.

Police were checking on Hilinski after he did not show up for practice earlier in the day, according to ESPN.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing," Washington State coach Mike Leach said in a statement reported by ESPN. "He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."