Pop singer Shakira to stand trial over tax fraud in Spain

Columbian pop singer Shakira is heading to court as a Spanish judge has cleared the way for her to stand trial for alleged tax fraud.

The Associated Press reported that Shakira is accused of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

If she is found guilty, prosecutors seek an eight-year sentence and her to be fined 24 million euros ($24 million), the news outlet reported.

The news outlet reported that the singer rejected a settlement deal in July, opting for trial instead.

According to the Associated Press, her publicists in London said Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has already paid the amount she is said to have owed, plus 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.

Prosecutors have accused her of not paying taxes while she allegedly lived in the country for more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014, the news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, a date for the trial has not been set.

Spain has been cracking down on those who don't pay their total due in taxes, the Associated Press reported.

Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo avoided prison after paying hefty fines, USA Today reported.