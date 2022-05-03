Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has told an Italian newspaper that he has offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Francis said he made the offer about three weeks into Russia’s invasion, but that he still hadn’t received a response from Moscow.

Last month, Francis made a plea for peace in Ukraine during his traditional Easter Mass.

Putin reportedly told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he is ready for talks with Ukraine.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have been killed.

The conflict has also led to a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations reports that more than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict.