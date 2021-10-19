Watch
NewsNational

Actions

President Biden, first lady honor teachers at the White House

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
First lady Jill Biden comes over to comfort 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey, a bilingual special education teacher in Las Vegas, who was emotional as she spoke during an event with 2020 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden Teachers
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 20:41:46-04

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden recognized the 2020 and 2021 National Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday.

The president was a special guest at the event, which was originally scheduled to feature his wife, who is also a teacher, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“You know, when you think about it, the single-most consequential people in the world, beyond our parents — God willing, if we have them — is our teachers,” Biden said.

Prior to the president’s special appearance, the first lady praised teachers for educating children during a challenging time.

“You and teachers like you have found the courage and strength to keep going,” the first lady said.

Juliana Urtubey, a special education teacher from Las Vegas, Nevada and Tabatha Rosproy, preschool teacher in Winfield, Kansas, received apple-shaped awards for being named National Teacher of the Year.

Previously scheduled ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

:earn more about SkyMap