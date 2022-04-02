Watch
President Biden, first lady to speak at USS Delaware submarine ceremony

Phil Noble/AP
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, early Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 02, 2022
President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at a commissioning commemoration ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday.

First lady Jill Biden is also slated to speak at the event.

This marks the president's first visit to his home state in several weeks, USA Today reported.

The 377-foot-long vessel marks the first time for a Navy vessel to bear the state’s name in nearly a century.

According to the US Navy archives, the nuclear-powered submarine is the seventh submarine named after the state, with the first being in 1776.

The event is set to begin at 11 a.m.

