President Biden visits Uvalde following school massacre

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, today to mourn the loss of 19 students and two teachers from last week’s school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The visit marks the second time the Bidens have visited the site of a mass shooting in the last two weeks. The Bidens were in Buffalo following a mass grocery store shooting that left nine dead.

The Bidens will first visit a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School. They will attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church before meeting the families of victims and survivors. The visit will conclude with a meeting with first responders.

“The President and First Lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden addressed the nation following Tuesday’s massacre renewing calls for more gun restrictions.

“What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?” Biden said. “Deer aren't running through the forest with Kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick.”

Republican senators largely oppose new gun laws, but Democrats said they’re hopeful they can get at least 10 Republicans to agree to additional background checks and red flag laws.