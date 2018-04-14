President Trump tweets about Syria strikes: 'Mission Accomplished!'

Flash Flood Watch issued April 14 at 3:43AM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Shelby, Tipton
Flash Flood Watch issued April 14 at 3:43AM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, McNairy
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:56PM CDT expiring April 18 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:56PM CDT expiring April 18 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:11AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:45AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 15 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 17 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:11AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 17 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:11AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 14 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 20 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:11PM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:11AM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 8:09PM CDT expiring April 15 at 12:07AM CDT in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 8:09PM CDT expiring April 15 at 12:07AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 3:57PM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 3:57PM CDT expiring April 14 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison, Weakley
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 1:54PM CDT expiring April 14 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, McNairy, Madison
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 1:54PM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 1:54PM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Obion
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 1:54PM CDT expiring April 14 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Henry, Weakley
Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 10:37AM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 10:37AM CDT expiring April 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:52AM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:52PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued April 13 at 9:52AM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:52PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 3:06AM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Hardin
Flash Flood Watch issued April 13 at 3:06AM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, McNairy, Madison
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 6:15AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 5:17AM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 6:15AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:17AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:17AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 15 at 2:30PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 15 at 2:30PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 5:17AM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 11:21AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 17 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 11:21AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 12 at 10:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: Union
Flash Flood Watch issued April 12 at 2:34PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton
Flash Flood Watch issued April 12 at 2:34PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Gibson
Flash Flood Watch issued April 12 at 2:34PM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued April 12 at 10:57AM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:35AM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:35AM CDT expiring April 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:35AM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued April 10 at 10:35AM CDT expiring April 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:34AM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:34AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:34AM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued April 10 at 10:34AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 8:05PM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 10:51PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 2:50PM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:41AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 3:40PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 3:40PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 2:50PM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:41AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 9 at 10:47AM CDT expiring April 16 at 10:51PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 16 at 11:24PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 16 at 10:25AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 15 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 17 at 5:30PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 16 at 2:50PM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 17 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 8 at 10:00PM CDT expiring April 17 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 17 at 12:37AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:14AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 2:42PM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 2:42PM CDT in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 15 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:14AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 17 at 12:37AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued April 7 at 11:52AM CDT expiring April 16 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
President Trump tweets about Syria strikes: 'Mission Accomplished!'
CNN
7:41 AM, Apr 14, 2018
14 mins ago
Share Article
President Donald Trump declared "mission accomplished" in Friday night's strike on three Syria targets and argued that it "could not have had a better result."
"A perfectly executed strike last night," Trump tweeted Saturday. "Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"
The President added that he's "so proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won't be anything, or anyone, even close!"
Trump announced from the White House on Friday night that the US, in coordination with France and the United Kingdom, had launched strikes on Syria following a week of threats of retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!
Trump's remarks on Twitter are reminiscent of President George W. Bush's 2003 speech announcing an end to major combat operations in Iraq on the on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, with a big sign that read, "Mission Accomplished" in the backdrop. Those words later took on an irony as the war dragged on, and at the end if his presidency, Bush called the use of the phrase "a mistake."
The strikes on Syria were launched at 9 p.m. ET Friday, the early hours of Saturday morning for Europe and the Middle East.
The Pentagon on Saturday echoed the President's assessment.
"Last night, operations were very successful," Pentagon spokesperson Dana White said at a briefing Saturday morning. "We met our objectives. We hit the sites, the heart of the chem-weapons program. So it was mission accomplished."
Target assessments
A total of 105 missiles were launched in the strikes, according to the Pentagon. The strikes "successfully hit every target" and the allies "took every measure and caution" to only hit the intended targets, White said Saturday morning.
The Pentagon also said that it was not aware of any civilian causalities at the time.
Syria state TV, however, claimed that three civilians were wounded in Homs after "several" missiles were intercepted by Syrian air-defense systems.
Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, director of the Joint Staff, said that none of the aircraft or missiles involved in this operation were successfully engaged by Syrian air defenses, and there is no indication that Russia air defense systems were employed.
Syrian armed forces said in a statement, however, that the country's defense systems "intercepted most of the missiles, but some hit targets including the Research Center in Barzeh," a suburb of Damascus.
Russian Army Colonel Gen. Sergey Rudskoy put a number to the claim, telling reporters that 71 of the cruise missiles were intercepted by Syria's air defense systems.
"It proves high efficiency of the Syrian armament and professional skills of the Syrian servicemen trained by the Russian specialists," Rudskoy said at a Ministry of Defense media briefing. "Over the last 18 months, Russia has completely recovered the Syrian air defense systems, and continues its development."
The Pentagon assessed that nerve agents were present in the Barzah research center and that the Syrian regime employed about 40 surface-to-air missiles, but those launches occurred after the last impact of the US and its allies' strike.
White also said Russia has begun a disinformation campaign on the situation.
"There has been a 2000 percent increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours," White said. "Therefore, we will keep you all abreast of the facts moving forward."
Defense Secretary James Mattis said Friday night that the US was expecting a disinformation campaign by those aligned with the Assad regime.
Future strikes?
Trump had said Friday that the US is "prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents."
But US Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters Friday that the missiles were a "one-time shot" for now, but that the strike sent a "strong message" to "deter" Assad from carrying out another chemical attack.
"Clearly the Assad regime did not get the message last year. This time our allies and we have struck harder," Mattis said.
The Pentagon repeated Saturday that the President has the authority under the Constitution to defend US interests, but what happens next is up to the Assad regime and Russia. The US mission in Syria remains to defeat ISIS and not get involved in the country's civil war, White said.
The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Syria at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.