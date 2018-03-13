President Trump visits troops, promising pay raise — and maybe 'space force'

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 17 at 6:20PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:20PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 19 at 5:40AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 13 at 7:56PM CDT expiring March 17 at 4:08PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 7:54PM CDT expiring March 15 at 1:52AM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 6:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Blount, Cocke, Sevier

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 6:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Carter, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 6:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Carter, Claiborne, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 5:01PM CDT expiring March 14 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Bullitt, Casey, Marion, Nelson

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 5:01PM CDT expiring March 14 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Washington, Woodford

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Perry

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Powell, Rockcastle, Wolfe

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:57PM CDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Harlan, Letcher, Pike

Flood Advisory issued March 13 at 3:50PM CDT expiring March 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:46PM CDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Bell, Estill, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Laurel, Magoffin, Martin, Powell, Rockcastle, Wolfe

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 2:46PM CDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 1:00PM CDT expiring March 19 at 5:40AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 1:00PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 1:00PM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:20PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 1:00PM CDT expiring March 17 at 6:20PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 12:27AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 13 at 11:12PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 15 at 10:45PM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 16 at 2:20AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 15 at 10:45PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 17 at 3:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 15 at 5:48AM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:08AM CDT expiring March 17 at 2:12AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 10:42AM CDT expiring March 14 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Pike

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:51AM CDT expiring March 14 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Blount, Cocke, Sevier

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 19 at 12:08AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 14 at 8:42PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 16 at 2:20AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 16 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 18 at 5:17PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 15 at 10:45PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 16 at 2:48AM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 12 at 9:17PM CDT expiring March 20 at 9:34AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 8:39PM CDT expiring March 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 19 at 4:48AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 17 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 16 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 18 at 10:12AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 7 at 11:06AM CST expiring March 16 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:13PM CST expiring March 16 at 1:05AM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 16 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 19 at 2:34PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 11:02AM CST expiring March 16 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

