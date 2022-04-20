Price of AriZona tea won't be increasing anytime soon, owner says

With the price of almost everything going up over the past year due to inflation, one thing that hasn't changed in price in 30 years is the cost of AriZona Iced Tea.

Since 1992, the cost of the iconic pastel-colored 23-ounce can of sweetened iced tea has been 99 cents.

When Don Vultaggio co-founded the company on May 5, 1992, a gallon of gas and a gallon of whole milk cost $1.13, NBC's "Today" show pointed out.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week, Vultaggio says he is "committed" to keeping the cost of the drink the same, even if it means making less money.

He told the newspaper that "consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," adding that increasing the price to meet inflation would push customers away.

The brand can also make fun of itself.

It recently tweeted that it should “run the economy for one day.

AriZona should run the economy for one day https://t.co/HZP1VumIrT — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) April 13, 2022

It even posted a meme about the company being an inflation-defending knight.

come at us pic.twitter.com/VGAFPuaA6j — AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) April 14, 2022

Forbes estimates that Vultaggio's net worth is near $3 billion.