Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Prince Philip, Duke of Edingburgh and Queen Elizabeth II wave to the crowd from the balcony of the city hall 'Roemer' on June 25, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are visiting Frankfurt St. Pauls church and the city hall 'Roemer' during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Prince Philip has been taken to the hospital to have hip surgery, the Associated Press reported. Prince Philip is the husband of Queen Elizabeth.
The hip surgery had been planned for Prince Philip, 96, the Telegraph reported. Prince Philip has retired from royal duties.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.