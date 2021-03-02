Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper publisher says it plans to appeal against a judge's ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

The former Meghan Markle sued publisher Associated Newspapers for the invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Associated Newspapers' lawyer Antony White sought permission to appeal on Tuesday, saying a bid to overturn Warby's ruling "would have a real prospect of success."

According to The Associated Press, lawyers for the publisher have agreed to remove the articles from its website until the legal issues are resolved.

An immediate ruling to hand over the letter by the judge did not happen, the AP reported.