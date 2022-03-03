Watch
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 2021. A judge said he is extending legal protections for members of the Sackler family, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma by another three weeks to buy time to work out a new settlement to thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 03, 2022
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has reached a nationwide settlement Thursday over its role in the opioid crisis.

The deal would require members of the Sackler family, who own the drugmaker, to pay as much as $6 billion in cash victims including individual claimants and states. That’s at least $1 billion more than previously agreed on.

Purdue Pharma will also have to release documents that could provide more insight into the opioid epidemic.

"As part of this agreement, 30 million documents will be released, many of which were claimed to be privileged," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Tong added that the agreement does not release the Sacklers from potential criminal liability.

In exchange, the Slacker family with be protected from lawsuits.

A judge must still approve the deal.

Several parents of children addicted to opioids say they are glad more money will be available for treatment but upset the Sacklers will remain wealthy and free.

Purdue, which will be renamed Knoa Pharma, says it is pleased with the settlement.

