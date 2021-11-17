QAnon Shaman: Man who stormed US Capitol wearing horns sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

The Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol shirtless while wearing a furry horned hat and face paint was sentenced to more than three years in prison Wednesday, NBC News and CNN report.

Jacob Chansley, who also goes by the name Jacob Angeli, has been referred to as the "QAnon Shaman." Due to his appearance, he's one of the most high-profile people who participated in the Jan. 6 riots.

Chansley pleaded guilty to a charge of "obstructing an official proceeding" in September. His 41-month sentence was on the low end of the sentencing guidelines, according to The Associated Press.

Chansley has been held in jail since his arrest in January. In July, a judge refused to release him ahead of his trial, noting he was a flight risk.

Chansley made headlines shortly after his arrest when he refused to eat food that was provided to him. Lawyers said his "shamanic belief system and way of life" required him to eat only organic food.

A federal judge granted his request for organic food on Feb. 3.