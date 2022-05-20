Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

J. Cole
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Recording artist J. Cole performs at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
J. Cole
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:30:39-04

Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, but this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted on Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina. Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song, has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap