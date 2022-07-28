Watch Now
Relief fund created to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

The state created a website to send in tax deductible donations
Photo by LEX 18
Flooding from the town of Garrett, near Hindman Ky.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup efforts begin from flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a relief fund has been launched to help in those efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by severe flooding.

If you are interested in donating, you can click here. Donation amounts are possible from $5 and up. If donors would like to mail in money, they can find information about how to send a check in on Kentucky's donation website.

All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible, so be sure to ask for a receipt to use for tax purposes.

As Reuters reported, the death toll is expected to reach the double digits as water continues to rise in some areas, Gov. Beshear said on Thursday.

"Let me say that, unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding. That's something that we rarely see," said Gov. Beshear.

"This isn't just a disaster, this is an ongoing natural disaster, and we are in the midst of it," he said, going on to say that there is the possibility of more rain to come.

This story was originally published by WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky with additional information from the Scripps National Team.

