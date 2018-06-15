Riders fall 34-feet to the ground from dangling rollercoaster car in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two riders fell 34-feet to the ground from a dangling rollercoaster car after a derailment in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the scene of the Daytona Beach Boardwalk before 9 p.m.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

10 riders total had to be extricated from the roller coaster. Six of which are being transported to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown. Two of the patients fell to the ground from 34-feet, officials say.

No fatalities have been reported.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.