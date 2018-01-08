Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland missing in Houston

Scripps National Desk
6:19 AM, Jan 8, 2018

Screen shot of Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland's Facebook profile picture. 

Police are searching for Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland.

Roland, 29, was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber ride around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. She had texted her roommate that a suspicious man in a blue truck was following her, according to Houston-based KPRC

The Houston Police Department tweeted out information on their search on Monday morning. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top