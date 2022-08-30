Robot helping nurses with everyday tasks

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have.

In Pontiac, Michigan, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of easing the workload for nurses.

"Moxi" was made by Diligent Robotics and has been in operation at Trinity Health since mid-July.

Tanya Watson, a registered nurse, says Moxi is a huge help. With just a few clicks on a tablet, Moxi is able to make deliveries all around the hospital, fetching supplies, medication, and even lunch for patients on different floors.

“She runs errands for us basically when we can’t,” Watson said. "If she wasn’t able to do that for me I would have to stop what I was doing, run downstairs, go to logistics, pick up the lunch, come back upstairs, deliver it to the patient and then continue on with my day.

Carly Hayes, the nurse manager, says Moxi is used mostly during the night shift.

In a time where nurse burnout is high, Hayes says Moxi makes the job easier to manage.

According to a July 2021 survey by Nursing CE Central, 95% of nurses reported feeling burnt out at some point in the last three years.

“It's keeping the nurse where they want to be. Nurses want to be with the rooms, with their patients," Hayes said. "So if it can take off the tedious things, it can make your job what you want it to be.”

Although not a total solution to a national problem, these nurses say the help goes a long way. The hospital has two Moxi’s now, and possibly more to come.

"We need more Moxi," Watson said. "We need to see more of her.”

St. Joseph is the first hospital in Michigan to have Moxi. Trinity Health says if all goes well, you could see Moxi in more of their hospitals.

This story was originally Brett Kast on wxyz.com.