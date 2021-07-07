Watch
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter celebrate 75 years of marriage

Horace Cort/AP
Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters on September 15, 1966, after making a strong showing in Wednesday's primary election, September 14, 1966, in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. In late returns, Carter and businessman Lester Maddox were in a tight race for the runoff spot against former Gov. Ellis Arnall for the Democratic nomination. (Horace Cort/AP Photo)
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 07, 2021
Rosalynn and former President Jimmy Carter are celebrating their 75th anniversary on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, their marriage is the longest presidential marriage in American history.

In an interview with the AP, the former president, 96, said the secret to a long marriage is picking the right partner, calling his marriage to Rosalynn, 93, "a full partnership."

The couple married in the summer of 1946.

The couple said they read the Bible together daily, find things to do together, and before going to sleep every night, they work out any differences.

“Every day, there needs to be reconciliation and communication between the two spouses,” the 39th president said.

The Carter's live in the same town they were born in, grew up in, and had their first date.

The couple plans to celebrate the milestone with a party in Plains a few days after their anniversary.

