Rubio says he'd support legislation blocking 18-year-olds from buying rifles

Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:44PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:34PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:34PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:17PM CST expiring February 22 at 5:17PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:54PM CST expiring February 22 at 4:53PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 12:31PM CST expiring February 27 at 1:45PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:16AM CST expiring February 22 at 3:16PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:26AM CST expiring February 21 at 10:25PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:16AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 1:00AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 22 at 9:37AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:21AM CST expiring February 22 at 1:20PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:36PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:59AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 8:16PM CST expiring February 22 at 12:16AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 1:15PM CST expiring February 22 at 2:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 12 at 8:48PM CST expiring February 21 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Rubio says he'd support legislation blocking 18-year-olds from buying rifles
9:06 PM, Feb 21, 2018
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday he would support legislation to prevent an 18-year-old from buying a rifle.
"I absolutely believe that in this country if you are 18 years of age, you should not be able to buy a rifle, and I will support a law that takes that right away," Rubio said at CNN's town hall in Florida.
At the town hall, Rubio faced Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was murdered during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last week, and stood by his opposition to the assault weapons ban.
Guttenberg asked Rubio to look him in the eye, to acknowledge the role guns played in his daughter's death and then promise that he would do something.
The crowd booed Rubio as he began to reply, "The problems that we're facing here today cannot be solved by gun laws alone."
Guttenberg pressed, asking, "Were guns the factor in the hunting of our kids?"
Rubio said, "Of course they were," and said he would support a law that takes away the ability of an 18-year-old to buy a rifle. Earlier Wednesday, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake came out in favor of a bill to raise the age to buy AR-15-style rifles.
Rubio said he also supported the banning of bump fire stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like automatic weapons, and a bolstered background check system. But as he continued, Rubio said he believed Guttenberg was asking about the assault weapons ban and stood by his opposition to it.
"If I believed that that law would have prevented this from happening I would support it, but I want to explain to you why it would not," Rubio said.
Guttenberg pressed again, "Senator Rubio. My daughter, running down the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, was shot in the back with an assault weapon -- the weapon of choice. OK? It is too easy to get. It is a weapon of war. The fact that you can't stand with everybody in this building and say that, I'm sorry."
Rubio said he believed Guttenberg was telling the truth and that someone like the alleged killer should not have had access to any firearm, but that the assault weapons ban was too easily circumventable and poorly crafted.
"I believe that someone like this individual and anyone like him shouldn't have any gun," Rubio said. "Not this gun, any gun, but I want to explain to you for a moment the problem with the law that they call the assault weapons ban."