Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Russia claims full control of Mariupol

Russia Ukraine War
Bernat Armangue/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman secures a position in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 2:45 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:45:53-04

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense chief says the country’s forces have taken full control of the massive steel plant in Mariupol that was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city.

That would mark the end of a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of Ukraine's vital Black Sea port of Mariupol to ruins and left over 20,000 people feared dead.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been “completely liberated” from Ukrainian fighters.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the ministry as saying that a total of 2,439 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at Azovstal have laid down their arms and surrendered since May 16, including 531 on Friday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine that Mariupol had fallen completely to the Russians.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap