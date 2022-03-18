Arnold Schwarzenegger warns Russians they are being lied to about war in Ukraine

Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking up and sending a message to Russia.

The actor and former governor of California tweeted a 9-minute video on Thursday, where he warned Russians that they are being fed misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Schwarzenegger said, “I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine. Denazify Ukraine? This is not true. Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president.”

In the video, he showed footage of the destruction in Ukraine and called on people to see through the disinformation the Russian government is feeding them.

Schwarzenegger also talked about his father who was a Nazi sergeant in Austria’s army during World War II, and how he suffered “physically and mentally.”

“You already know much of the truth that I'm speaking. You've seen it in your own eyes. I don't want you to be broken like my father,” Schwarzenegger said.

He also had a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin himself: “You started this war. You’re leading this war. You can stop this war now.”

The Austrian-born actor condemned the war happening in Ukraine by describing it as “illegal” and “senseless.”

Schwarzenegger also published his message in The Atlantic.

