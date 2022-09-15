EU nations to UN: Monitor human rights issues in Russia

After weeks of discussion, 26 European Union (EU) member states agreed to set a draft resolution in motion to press the United Nations' (UN) Human Rights Council to appoint a special rapporteur on Russia, according to diplomats.

As AFP reported, all EU members, except for Hungary, agreed on Thursday to request that the UN appoint an expert to monitor human rights violations in Russia.

Luxembourg will reportedly take a leading role in the effort and present the resolution text to the council.

Deputy UN rights chief Nada Al-Nashif condemned the "intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people [in Russia] voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine."

Al-Nashif also brought up the "pressure against journalists, blocking of internet resources and other forms of censorship" in Russia.

Dave Elseroad, of the Human Rights House Foundation, said, "It is incumbent upon European states to immediately table a resolution to establish the mandate or we risk another six months of inaction in responding to Russia's domestic human rights crisis," AFP reported.